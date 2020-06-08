Redditors try to figure out mysterious sight in Singapore’s sky

- Advertisement -

After a Redditor shared a photo of a colourful patch in the sky on the Singapore Reddit group and asked what it was, Redditors had some interesting theories as to what the colours were.

Redditor @EquiNyaaa recently shared a photo of a captivating sight in the sky–a patch of colours in the sky and asked the Reddit Singapore community what it was. Many left comments in the thread, sharing their interesting theories.

A few said that they were iridescent clouds. According to National Geographic, iridescent clouds are a natural phenomenon that occurs when the light waves of the sun are spread out after hitting droplets of water that are suspended in the air. The natural wonder, also known as a “fire rainbow” or a “rainbow cloud” is usually associated with thunderstorms.

Iridescent clouds have been seen around Singapore lately, according to a recent story by Mothership. Though they are rare, they were spotted more than once in just two weeks, making for a great photo opportunity for many Singaporeans.

However, other netizens had other explanations that deviated from science–with some saying it was a “portal to Asgard” or “Thor’s rainbow bridge.” In a more eerie tone, others credited the mysterious sight to aliens.

To one Redditor, the colours in the sky were a sign of the presence of God himself in difficult times.

Still, the comment of one particular Redditor stood out. To @Brikandbones, the sight was a sign of Singapore founding father Lee Kuan Yew’s “second coming.”