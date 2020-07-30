Redditors suggest hashtags for Pritam Singh and Tan Chuan-Jin

- Advertisement -

When Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin wrote about his recent sit-down with opposition leader Pritam Singh of the Workers’ Party (WP), the online news forum, Reddit, erupted with a mix of reactions. A few Redditors even gave the two political figures their own hashtag.

Redditor @rockymountain05 on Tuesday (July 28) took to the Reddit group, Reddit Singapore, to share a screengrab of Mr Tan’s recent Facebook post. The Reddit user captioned it, “The crossover we never knew we needed.”

Mr Tan on Tuesday afternoon (July 28) took to Facebook to share a surprising photo of himself sharing a meal with Mr Pritam, who has recently been appointed as the nation’s leader of the opposition yet again. “No. We are not defecting to either side!” Mr Tan wrote jokingly.

- Advertisement -

No. We are not defecting to either side! 😁 Chatted with Pritam Singh over lunch, discussing GE and politics, life in… Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Mr Tan shared that over lunch, he and Mr Pritam had discussed “GE and politics, life in general, and also his role as Leader of the Opposition (including mundane things Iike office space, furniture…).” Overall, Mr Tan shared that the two had “a good time catching up.” At the end of the post, Mr Tan even commended Mr Pritam for his “wefie skills,” which is the ability to take a proper selfie.

“I think his wefie skills (are) better,” wrote Mr Tan.

In response to this post, Reddit erupted with excited comments–some applauding the camaraderie shown between two opposing political parties, and others debating on a suitable hashtag for the political duo.

“Wholesome. This is what we need more (of) from our politicians,” said one, while another expressed “I actually like what I see. Singapore over party.” Still, another argued, “This is what politics should be.”

As for an appropriate hashtag for the pair, while some Redditors rallied behind #PriTan, others suggested #Jin-Singh as a pun on the word ginseng.