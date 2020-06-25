Red Dot United unveils new candidate: Liyana Dhamirah

- Advertisement -

On the 24th of June, Red Dot United publicly announced its first candidate for the upcoming 2020 General Elections- newcomer Liyana Dhamirah.

No stranger to hardships, Ms Liyana had herself previously gone through a brief period of homelessness where she managed to emerge stronger than before and even detailed her experiences in a book- Homeless: The Untold Story of a Mother’s Struggle in Crazy Rich Singapore.

In 2019, Ms Liyana was the proud winner of the “Women of Resilience” award from AWARE and her achievements did not end there. Her tough beginnings motivated her to start Virtual Assistants Singapore, which assists companies globally.

Through this nomination, she aspires to help the needy and the underprivileged by advocating for them as a Member of Parliament. She hopes to do this by using her wealth of experience to help those who are marginalized in our society.

Netizens were supportive of her with many heralding her as an inspirational go-getter.

We wish Ms Liyana all the best in the upcoming elections!