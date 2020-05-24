Rebecca Lim goes to Malaysia for The Bridge Season 2

- Advertisement -

Singaporean actress Rebecca Lim is back in HBO Asia’s The Bridge Season 2. A few promotional stills featuring Rebecca looking serious and moody as Detective Serena Teo were just released recently. Rebecca is returning to Malaysia to solve a horrible homicide. The Bridge is a 10-part crime drama produced by HBO Aisa and Viu that features Adrian Pang, Ario Bayu and Cheryl Samad. In this season, Serena is tasked to a case that includes a slain Indonesian family on board a Singapore-registered yacht that drifted into Johor waters. Will Serena be able to solve the crime with her Malaysian counterpart Bront Palare’s Detective Megat?

The Bridge Season 2 premieres in June on HBO with the exact date announced after 1 June. It will be aired on HBO (Singtel TV Ch 420 & StarHub Ch 601) HBO GO and Viu.

Rebecca Lim is a Singaporean actress with several awards under her belt including two Best Actress accolades at the annual Star Awards ceremony. She has starred in a number of English and Chinese dramas produced by Mediacorp. Born in a Hokkien family and the second child of three children, Rebecca studied in CHIJ Saint Nicholas Girls’ School, Victoria Junior College and Singapore Management University. Rebecca signed on to Mediacorp as a part-time actress while studying for her Accountancy Degree in Singapore Management University.

Upon graduation, she signed on full-time to Mediacorp. Rebecca played her first leading role in the drama The Truth with co-stars Tay Ping Hui and Joanne Peh. Her command of Chinese was criticised. She then acted in Fighting Spiders where she was commended for her portrayal of Susie Woon, a prostitute. She won Actress of the Year at ELLE Singapore Awards 2010 for the drama’s second season. Rebecca acted in the award-winning Channel 5 production, The Pupil where she acted as a trainee lawyer, Wendy Lim in Robert & Fongs.

She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Asian Television Awards for her part. Rebecca’s Mandarin breakthrough role was her performance as a psychiatrist in the Channel 8 drama Unriddle 2 where she won Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes accolade at the annual Star Awards 2012. /TISG