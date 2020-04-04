Razer to set up mask manufacturing line in Singapore within 30 days

- Advertisement -

As different sectors around the world rally together, forming a united front to fight the war against Covid-19, gaming hardware manufacturing company Razer is setting up a mask manufacturing line in Singapore within 30 days, with the goal of producing “a couple of million certified masks” each month.

According to a report by mustsharenews.com, Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang recently disclosed the company’s plans to set up an automated production line in Singapore, which would cater to the mask needs not only of the island nation, but also to that of other SEA countries in need of the personal protective product, which has become essential in the battle against Covid-19.

In a press release published on Wednesday (April 1), Razor publicised in more detail its plans. It quoted Mr Tan’s statement regarding the reason behind the company’s initiative. “The COVID-19 virus situation has had an immense impact around the world. Everyone at Razer understands that we all have a part to play in combating the pandemic, no matter which industry we come from.”

As Razer had previously turned its automated manufacturing lines in China into mask production facilities, it recently shipped the masks which were produced there. “However, Razer has been inundated by requests due to an extreme shortage of face masks and PPEs – particularly in Southeast Asia,” the statement said.

Thus, the gaming hardware company has decided to put up an automated manufacturing line in Singapore within 30 days, which would “manufacture and deliver certified face masks – made in Singapore and certified to Singapore and international standards – to supply the Singapore market and the region.”

According to the press release, three companies based in Singapore have already rallied behind the noble initiative of Razor, each pledging US$50,000 to fund the first batches of mask production.

These three Singapore-based companies are Frasers Property, JustCo and PBA Group.