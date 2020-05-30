Rain, Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk form a new group

- Advertisement -

This summer a new mixed gender group will be formed with veteran artists Lee Hyori, Rain and Yoo Jae Suk. An insider from MBC’s How Do You Play? shared on May 29 that ‘trainee’ Yoo Jae Suk will be teaming up with popular artists Lee Hyori and Rain to form this new group. The formation of the group is underway and the organisers are thinking of enlisting more people. Yoo Jae Suk is reestablishing mixed-gender groups and summer music of the ’90s in a summer dance music project on MBC’s How Do You Play?.

Previously, Yoo Jae Suk had contacted Lee Hyori and Rain to talk about teaming up for a group. Yoo Jae Suk is said to be working hard to be a producer even though his part in the group is unknown. He demonstrated his skills with music and dance. Lee Hyori’s position is as the main vocalist and leader of the group. She was previously a member of K-pop girl group Fin.K.L. As for Rain, he would be the third member of the group and he will be showing off his talent and fun personality.

Singer Jung Ji Hoon, known popularly as Rain, was one of the biggest K-pop stars at one time, with South Korean media even dubbing him a “world star”.

His album It’s Raining sold more than a million copies in Asia and he acted in two Hollywood movies. However, his career began to go downhill after the release of his 2014 album Rain Effect and went down further with the release of the 2017 single Gang and 2019 movie Race to Freedom: Um Bok Dong.

Lee Hyori was born 10 May 1979 and she is a South Korean singer, record producer, activist, actress and TV host. She was named as the Nation’s Fairy during her Family Outing days. She was part of K-pop girl group Fin.K.L but has gone solo after that. She has won several awards over the years. In 2006, she was the highest-paid female singer in South Korea after signing up with Mnet Media.

Yoo Jae Suk was born 14 August 1972 and he is a South Korean comedian, host and TV personality who is signed on to FNC Entertainment.

MBC’s How Do You Play? will be airing on 30 May at 6:30 p.m. KST. /TISG