Rain jokes about suing wife over recent commercial film

Seoul — K-pop singer Rain has jokingly addressed a recent commercial film (CF) that featured his wife Kim Tae Hee.

As part of the latest episode of the Hangout With Yoo reality show, Rain, 38, said that he had “failed to notice” his wife’s latest CF and the way it parodied his hit song Gang.

Kim, 40, modelled for the TV CF of Cledor ice-cream and she appeared in the video that used all the motifs from her husband’s music video. The similarities include a large chair, entrance of a fancy car and even a slogan for the ice-cream.

The lyrics of the CF, “luxurious cheese embracing red velvet cheesecake, sweet berry embracing berry mix, and soft cookie embracing cookies-n-cream” resemble Rain’s MV.

Rain then jokingly said that he is “thinking of taking legal action”, to which singer Lee Hyori and entertainer Yoo Jae Suk, who were also on the show, replied: “Why would you take legal action against your wife?” (All three are members of the group Ssak3).

This startled Rain and he added: “No, no, I didn’t mean that I will be taking legal action against her! If I don’t say this correctly, then the news articles will report it differently. Please, don’t say it like that. I beg you.” He then went down on his knees in front of them.

The two other members of Ssak3 laughed at the singer as he continued to lament how his wife did not tell him anything about the CF concept.

Also on the same episode, the trio shared their thoughts on promoting their debut track Beach Again.

Some of the comments put up by music fans under Kim’s CF video include:

“Why does this family keep embracing things LOL.”

“Kim Tae Hee should make an appearance on Hangout With Yoo and share what she thinks of Gang.”

“It’s funnier to imagine how she probably OK-ed the CF people to homage Gang so easily lol.”

“Kim Tae Hee is also biting her lips!!!”

Rain is a singer-songwriter, actor and music producer. His musical career includes seven albums (six Korean and one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world.

He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It’s Raining (2004), which spawned the number-one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia and established him as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama Full House established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film Speed Racer and starred in Ninja Assassin, with the latter making him the first Korean to win an MTV award.