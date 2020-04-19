Rafidah Ibrahim left the entertainment industry with no regrets

- Advertisement -

Rafidah Ibrahim, 34, became popular in 2012 due to her hip-hop duet ‘Apa Kono Eh Jang.’

Together with TV host and actor Datuk AC Mizal, the song was sung in a Negri Sembilan Malay dialect and turned Rafidah into a ‘one-hit-wonder.’

Taiping-born Rafidah is also a cousin of Malaysian pop darling Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza but she did not last long in the entertainment industry. The rumour mill affected her and although her career included 10 dramas, telemovies and three films, Rafidah decided to quit showbiz after 10 years.

Rafidah, also known as Fida started her own health food company, R Secrets Sdn Bhd in Setapak. Despite being cheated by people, Rafidah said her business is doing pretty good. She recalled her life in the entertainment industry saying she did not regret quitting and it was a good learning experience for her. She had a chance to meet talented people who became good friends.

Back then she did not know what she wanted but now she is happy to be an entrepreneur. It gives her job satisfaction. Her previous background where she faced gossip and criticism as a celebrity prepared her for running her own company. The hardship she faced as an actress build her character and her thanks God she could thrive through difficulties.

In May 2017, her mother passed away and it impacted her to the point where she quit the entertainment industry. Rafidah’s mother was her biggest fan and supporter who always encouraged her so when she passed away, Rafidah was so affected that she decided to leave showbiz.

The Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the COVID-19 pandemic had affected her business but she feels that it is better to lose customers than to fall sick. She has been practising quarantine at home. The actress-singer said that health is more important than wealth and she thanks all Malaysians for supporting her. Rafidah hopes that everyone follows the MCO and stay at home.

Rafidah is a business graduate who became the top winner at the TV3 reality show and beauty contest ‘Siti Nurhaliza Mencari Bintang Pantene’ in 2007. She starred in the films Kongsi, Man Sewel Datang KL, Adik Manja Returns as well as dramas like Setulus Janji, Runtun Qalbu, Cinta Tikar Sejadah and Epilog Syurga Cinta. /TISG