Raeesah Khan to WP, Sengkang, Compassvale, “You all are my family now”

Singapore—Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament for Sengkang GRC, Raeesah Khan, looked resplendent during the 2020 Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony on Monday, July 27.

The ceremony was held simultaneously at the Istana and in Parliament as part of safe-distancing measures, with Ms Khan and the GRC MPs participating in the ceremony in Parliament, while the WP MPs representing Aljunied GRC were sworn in at Istana.

Ms Khan also posted a photo of herself on her Facebook account on Monday wearing the garments she had donned for the swearing-in. In her post, she explained how significant the day had been for her.

“Tonight was symbolic for me, stepping into Parliament House wearing batik and one cut from the same cloth as ones that my family have.”

She added how thankful she is to be part of “so many other families” now.

“The WP family, the #teamsengkang family, the Compassvale family and people who supported me during very tough times the last few weeks who I now consider family too.”

Ms Khan may have been referring to the campaign period earlier this month, when two police reports had been filed against her for remarks she made online a few years ago. While there were some who spoke out against her, many others had rallied to support her, believing that the reports filed had been unjust and that Ms Khan had done or said nothing wrong.

She had apologised immediately after news broke out concerning the police reports, and the WP stood by her side literally and figuratively, with party leaders Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim standing with her as she made a public apology. This generated much goodwill with the public toward Ms Khan and the WP leadership.

Ms Khan added, “Family stick together and look out for each other. As you all are my family now too, please know that I’m here to offer support, love and of course will always be looking out for you.

Bersatu Kita Teguh (united we stand).”

Ms Khan’s Facebook post received an outpouring of love from netizens, many of whom seemed to identify with her and thanked her for representing them.

One netizen added that she also has “family in the East Coast”

Even older Singaporeans expressed their delight with Ms Khan

