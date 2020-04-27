Racist incidents against Singaporeans overseas — “Our behaviour is no better”

- Advertisement -

Some Singaporeans are quick to speak out against racist incidents targeting Singaporeans overseas while they themselves engage in the same kind of behaviour in their own country.

This hypocritical attitude was mentioned by @redditme789 on the Reddit social news website on Wednesday (April 22).

This person referred to the multiple reports of discrimination towards foreign workers in the country, which have been surfacing recently following the spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

“On one hand, we find it outrageous when one of us is attacked or bullied over in Australia and London. Yet, when you look at the situation locally, our behaviour is no better,” the person wrote. “Sure, we don’t express our racism by means of force or violence but the way we treat foreign workers are inexcusable. When Covid started, there were implicit acts of racism towards Mainland Chinese.”

Now it was the foreign worker dormitories. “We have Singaporeans talking down to these workers. Especially in the video where a Chinese dude approached a pitiful Indian man (I’m guessing construction worker) walking about without his mask.”

Although acknowledging the importance of keeping each other in check and making sure the rules are being followed, the person making the post stressed that there is a civil way to do so. “Yes, it’s illegal and it’s alright to approach him to ask him to put on his mask. But, couldn’t the guy have done it better? There was no need to scream at the man or degrade him with phrases like ‘are you educated,’ etc. Furthermore, the Indian man was passive the entire time and even started addressing the perpetrator as ‘Sir’.”

The post ended with a call to Singaporeans to improve in this aspect. “Surely we Singaporeans have it better within us and know better than to act like this?” /TISG