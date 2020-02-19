Questions for Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat

- Advertisement -

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat is scheduled to go live tonight at 8.30pm (Feb 19) in order to answer questions regarding the 2020 Budget proposal that was presented yesterday (Feb 18). The following questions will be asked:

1. What if the COVID-19 outbreak gets worse or is prolonged? What else can be done and will there be need for a supplementary budget?

2. Instead of an eventual GST hike, why not look to increasing other taxes such as the Income Tax rates for those in the bracket with the highest chargeable income, or corporate tax rates?

It was mentioned by the Ministry of National Development that “We are therefore strengthening the resilience of our supply chain, including looking for new sources, and developing local manufacturing capabilities.”

- Advertisement -

3. How does Singapore plan to manufacture face masks internally and does it have the capacity to do so in such a short time given the ongoing outbreak?

Under the Senior Worker Support Package, employers who hire older workers will receive government funding from next year to offset wage costs and higher Central Provident Fund (CPF) contribution rates. Also, the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme will help the elderly with less Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings. All of these are for elderly below the age of 70.

4. Why does it not apply to those above the age of 70?

5. Why can’t more jobs be created for older people in order for them to be eligible for CPF contributions in the first place?

Netizens are also expressing concern online for citizens who are over the age of 70 as many of them are not able to work.

6. How would you address comments that insinuate that the Government only cares about citizens who can work and pay taxes?

In his speech, DPM Heng said, “We created the S Pass category because despite our best efforts, we are not producing enough of such skilled locals. S Passes enable enterprises to top up their workforce with more skilled workers, and to recruit workers with particular skills that locals may lack”. However, he announced that the S Pass quota will be cut to 15% by 2023 in construction, marine shipyard and process sectors.

7. How do the two gel?

8. Do they see locals filling the gap?

In a recent response to the proposed budget, the SDP raised the concern that the economic impact that will be brought about by the GST hike will not last just a few months. According to the SDP, it will add a greater financial burden to the average consumer. The GST hike also especially poses a threat to workers, as the survival of their businesses (and therefore jobs) may not “weather the storm.”

9. What assurance can you give the public that the GST increase will not increase their chances of losing their jobs?

Some do not see certain development projects by the Government as “necessary”–such as another mall in Changi, a T5 airport, or a Founders Memorial.

10. How would you address the call for the Government to lessen its “unnecessary” spending instead of increasing the financial burden on Singaporeans?

It is expected that Singapore’s budget deficit will be about S$10.9 billion or 2.1 per cent of GDP during this fiscal year. DPM Heng said that because the country’s fiscal surplus is “sufficient” to fill the overall deficit in Fiscal Year 2020, drawing on past reserves is not necessary.

11. Why does the government not see the need to draw from Singapore’s reserves if doing so may help ease the financial burden on Singaporeans?

Many still argue that given the COVID-2019 outbreak, it is “inconsiderate” of the Government to announce plans to raise the GST by 2%.

12. Why make this proposal at a time when Singaporeans are under high-stress?

There has been a mix of online responses following the 2020 Budget proposal–with some expressing their gratitude and excitement over the proposal, and others blatantly opposing it.