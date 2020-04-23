Queen Elizabeth enjoys being occupied

- Advertisement -

Queen Elizabeth II has been the Queen since 1952. She remains active even though she just turned 94. Although tasks have been passed down to younger royals such as Prince Charles, Prince William and his wife Kate, the queen’s routine remains as robust as ever. Prince Philip, her husband retired from public royal life in 2017.

As for Queen Elizabeth, she wakes up at 8.30am, attends church on Sundays, walks and does other activities. She also runs after her corgis and goes horseback riding. Royal experts have been predicting that the queen will ease out of her duties for Prince Charles to take over but that is not the case. A royal expert shared that the queen enjoys being busy.

Queen Elizabeth did not immediately change her timetable when the coronavirus outbreak happened in the UK. The queen continued her usual timetable with some modifications. A few changes were made to her diary, according to Buckingham Palace. Scheduled audiences were to go ahead as planned while future audiences were reviewed. Queen Elizabeth left London to be with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle but that did not stop her from her duties. The queen thanked the National Health Service (NHS) workers in a televised speech.

- Advertisement -

Before UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalised for coronavirus, the queen had met him remotely.

Penny Junor, who wrote the book The Firm said that the queen has always managed to differentiate her public persona with her private one whereas Princess Diana was not prepared for a public role. Unlike Diana, Queen Elizabeth was used to cameras, publicity and being the centre of attention.

Queen Elizabeth has not slowed down much in 70 years aside from giving birth to her youngest sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine told Sky News that Queen Elizabeth believes that if she stops, she drops. The queen wanted to go horseback riding for her birthday celebrations but decided not to due to coronavirus situation.

Seward continued that the queen’s entire life has always been one of duty. When she was a child, everything was regulated. Seward added that the Queen might be unused to the current situation and that she is probably going through photo albums. The queen will probably celebrate her birthday with her staff because she cannot be with anyone else. Seward noted that going riding might not be the best idea and that the queen is conscious of the problems people are facing.