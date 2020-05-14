Queen Elizabeth cancels summer vacation plans

- Advertisement -

Being a royal does not mean exempt you from the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. Queen Elizabeth is also sticking to social distancing rules and the quarantine. Since the pandemic broke out, she and her husband 98-year-old Prince Philip have left Buckingham Palace to live at Windsor Castle. A rep said that the 94-year-old queen has been occupied at Windsor and has no plans to return to Buckingham Palace yet. The queen will be missing out on her favourite annual summer holiday in Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth’s favourite vacation site is the Balmoral Castle in Scotland which she visits every summer. The Queen has hosted Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate as well as Princess Beatrice and Eugenie at the castle. In a documentary titled ‘Our Queen at Ninety’, Princess Eugenie shared that her grandmother is happiest there and that she loves the Highlands. She added that it is a nice place for her grandparents and for guests to visit and to have room to breathe and run.

Queen Elizabeth will not be visiting Balmoral this year as she does not want to take any risk with her health. She is also unable to go back home to Buckingham Palace. An insider told the Daily Mail that Her Majesty will not do anything against the advice of people in her age group and she will listen to appropriate advice. She wants to be responsible for her actions. There are also no plans for her to return home.

As the queen is unable to meet her fans in real life, she uses technology to send messages of strength and positivity. Queen Elizabeth shared on Instagram that she is proud of how her countrymen have protected and supported each other through this crisis. She made special mention of the brave soldiers, sailors and airmen. In her ‘Victory in Europe Day’ (VE Day) message she called upon them to never give up or despair.

Queen Elizabeth also had to give up her annual Trooping the Colour birthday celebration. Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding which was scheduled for May 29, 2020 has been postponed too. Prince Harry announced on Twitter that the 2020 Invictus Games which is a sporting event for wounded veterans was also cancelled.