Quarrel between Toa Payoh residents escalates to flower pot throwing

Singapore—In space-challenged areas such as Singapore, we would all do well to remember that relations with our neighbours should be kept civil, at the very least.

Two women, neighbours at Block 31, Toa Payoh Lor 5, seem to have forgotten this, when an argument that erupted between them ended up in a fight that saw flower pots thrown on the afternoon of Thursday, January 9.

AsiaOne reported that they heard the neighbours arguing.

It could have ended very badly, but luckily the police arrived and intervened. The women who were 33 and 47 years old were arrested for reckless behavior and police are currently investigating the incident.

The fight between one woman and her neighbour, who works as a karung guni, (a local term for a person that collects items in a gunny sack) broke out after she put the items she collected in the common lift landing.

One witness told Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, “I looked out the window and found that a flower pot was thrown downstairs. The police were also investigating an area around the flower pot that they cordoned off.”

A neighbour, a 70-year-old part-time worker who identified herself as Ms Du, said that she saw five or six flower pots thrown to the lower floors, with soil scattered.

She told the news outlet, “I went upstairs to check that a woman who was a karung guni was in conflict with another female resident, and the police had also arrived to mediate.

It is reported that the female residents were dissatisfied with her leaving her personal belongings at the waiting elevator.”

She added that she saw them arguing, but did not expect that the karung guni would throw the flower pots of the other woman down the stairs.

The two women also reportedly pushed and slapped each other, they were subsequently handcuffed and taken away by the police.

AsiaOne reports a neighbour as hearing loud noises as the argument between the two women got heated.-/TISG