PSP women meet for lunch, all seems to be well

Female members of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) have met for lunch to celebrate International Women’s Day, which falls on Sunday (March 8).

Those at the lunch included Ms Michelle Lee, who had earlier stepped down as Vice-Chairman amidst rumours of infighting within the party.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (March 5), Central Executive Committee (CEC) member Chika Tan posted a photo of herself with Ms Lee, Assistant Treasurer Hazel Poa and CEC member Peggie Chua.

Earlier this week, the party officially announced the resignation of Ms Lee, about six weeks after she took over the party position. She had been in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) since its founding last year.

In a statement on Thursday (March 5), the party said that she quit to spend more time with her family.

Ms Lee, who was touted as one of the front-runners as a candidate in the next General Election alongside Secretary-General Dr Tan Cheng Bock, is believed to have been asked to leave following disagreement with him over the nomination of some CEC members. /TISG