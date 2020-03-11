PSP warned by netizen to take precautions even while conducting events to get more votes

- Advertisement -

A netizen recently warned the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) to take the necessary precautions even while conducting events with the aim of getting more votes so as not to spread the Covid-19 virus.

The PSP on Monday (March 9) shared photos of another organised walkabout wherein 40 of its members paid a personal visit to the Clementi Market and Food Centre last Sunday morning (March 8). “Clementi New Town was developed between 1975 and 1979 on the plot of land that was once occupied by Singapore Guard Regiment camp, after the HDB cleared the area in 1974 and affected villagers were resettled,” the post read, providing readers with a brief background of the place wherein the walkabout was held.

Yesterday morning, 40 members of the Progress Singapore Party visited the Clementi Market and Food Centre! Clementi… Posted by Progress Singapore Party on Monday, March 9, 2020

According to Yahoo!, Clementi New Town is acclaimed for the development projects conducted by the Housing and Development Board which transformed it from a rural swamp area into a self-sufficient town with the imprint of technology as well as the HDB’s development experience. The PSP’s post explained that Clementi New Town “is the first development in Singapore to integrate public housing, public transport and commercial facilities built together within a single complex.”

- Advertisement -

The party also shared its exhuberance over the fact that compared to it’s first island-wide walkabout which it held on September 29, 2019, more residents recognised the party this time around. “(I)t is refreshing to see many residents now being able to recognize PSP members in our PSP uniforms,” the post read.

In the comments section below the post, many took to congratulating the party for a successful event and expressed their gratitude and praise for the party’s willingness to organise the walkabout, especially given the heightened sense of caution brought about by the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, though one netizen by the name of Low Suang Leng commended the PSP, he also warned the party to take the necessary precautionary measures especially since such organised events entails the gathering of many people. “Good job PSP but make sure you guys check temperature. Don’t make the same mistake like the ruling party allowing PA,” he said. “RCs and CCCs members to gather at Jurong SAFRA to have nice hearty meals (buy votes and trying to get political volunteers). Too bad the virus sneaked in.”

Given the Covid-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Health has urged citizens to refrain from participating in large gatherings as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus.

Support Independent Journalism in Singapore We've come a long way since we embarked on this journey in 2013 and we can do more with your contribution. Support us so that we cover offer in-depth coverage for the upcoming general elections. We're expanding our editorial coverage and will be bringing your news in tri-media. Please click on the button below: Become a Patron!