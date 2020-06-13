PSP to announce its General Election candidates on June 18

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will be announcing its slate of candidates for the upcoming General Election (GE) in an online press conference scheduled for 11 am next Thursday (June 18).

The announcement will be made online “in observance of Covid-19 measures”, the party said in a statement on Thursday (June 11).

Veteran politician Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who is PSP’s Secretary-General, will be making the announcement. He will be joined by Mr Leong Mun Wai, the party’s Assistant Secretary-General.

In addition to announcing the candidates for the polls, Dr Tan and Mr Leong will “make addresses on the party’s state of readiness for the upcoming General Election”.

After the announcement, a round-the-table session with the candidates will be held as part of the press conference.

No date has been announced yet for the next GE but it is widely believed that it will be held in July.

The election must be called by April 14, 2021.

The PSP has been introducing new members to the public of late. In late May, six new faces were introduced via an online session. They were Choo Shaun Ming, 22, a law undergraduate at the National University of Singapore; Abas Kasmani, a workplace safety senior trainer; Jeffrey Khoo, a marketing executive; Wendy Low, a lawyer; Lu Kee Hong, a chartered accountant; and Nadarajah Loganathan, a training consultant.

On June 4, in another virtual session, another four new members were introduced: Dr Tan Meng Wah, an industry consultant teaching at the Nanyang Technological University; businessman and The Independent Singapore’s Kumaran Pillai; Harish Pillay, the head of community architecture and leadership and chief technology architect at IT firm Red Hat; and Gigene Wong, human resource specialist at Wison Offshore & Marine.

Four more were introduced on Thursday (June 11): Psychiatrist Dr Ang Yong Guan, who had contested as a candidate of the Singaporeans First party in the 2015 General Election; Brad Bowyer, former People’s Action Party and People’s Voice member; Taufik Supan, an IT professional; and Kayla Low, an accountant.

The PSP has been holding webinars since last month, vowing to answer the tough questions the country is currently facing, including questions from netizens concerning Singapore’s management of the Covid-19 crisis, the party’s recent resignations, and expulsions, what can be done for low-wage earners in the country, and other current topics.

Dr Tan called the inaugural webinar on May 21 the “first of its kind in SG”, and said that other such fora would follow. It may well be part of the new normal, he added.

The PSP has held two other webinars since then: On June 4 and 11. /TISG

