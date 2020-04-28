PSP shares article on “wake up call” over Covid-19 among foreign workers

- Advertisement -

The opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has shared an article on the spike in Covid-19 cases in foreign worker dormitories in the country and the lessons from it for the Government.

The party published the article by Lee Choong Onn and Toh Han Shih on Thursday (April 23). The article said that, hopefully, the outbreak is “a wake-up call for Singapore”.

The writers point out that, often unnoticed by many Singaporeans, there are 323,000 work permit holders living in dormitories and another 664,000 outside them. They add that “what is troubling is we have a million work permit holders in our midst, of which a third are paid so little that they need to be housed in dormitories”.

They say that, instead of prematurely crowing over the success in containing the pandemic, the Government needs to be humble and willing to learn lessons from the sharp rise in infections among foreign workers.

They highlight the need to grow collective wisdom and humility and to grow with the experience. And that unity is required to face the challenges ahead. They say the crisis will bear on all fronts — in healthcare, economy, finance and how Singaporeans hold together as a society. “Hopefully, the rapid growth of infections among foreign workers is a wake-up call to create a long-term solution and provide better and healthier housing for foreign workers.”

The writers warn that “post Covid-19 challenges are immense, but without wisdom and humility we are doomed”.

PSP disclaimer: The author of the above article writes in his own capacity with his views and opinion only to himself and are in no way a representation of the Party.

To date, there are 13,624 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, with 12 reported deaths. A bulk of the daily cases have been linked to foreign workers living in dormitories. /TSIG

