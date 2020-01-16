PSP receives overwhelming response to appeal for polling and counting agents

- Advertisement -

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has received an overwhelming response to its appeal for Singaporeans to volunteer as polling and counting agents during the impending election.

Polling agents are required to be present at polling areas to ensure the smooth election process, while counting agents are responsible for counting the votes at each electoral ward. Volunteers, who must be Singaporeans, do not need to be a member of any political party.

The PSP issued a call for volunteers to serve as polling and counting agents in October last year. Its Secretary-General, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, personally asked volunteers to step forward and highlighted that it was an important responsibility to ensure a properly-conducted election process.

The party revealed today (16 Jan) that it has received strong support from Singaporeans who have stepped forward to make a difference.

Thanking the volunteers, the PSP said on Facebook that Singaporeans from all walks of life have come forward to volunteer during the upcoming General Election – which is expected to be called sometime after Budget 2020, which is scheduled for 18 Feb.

Several training sessions the party is organising for volunteers this month have been fully booked and there are only two slots left for those who wish to undergo training in January.

The party, whose appeal for volunteers is still open, has limited slots for training in the first half of February. Those who wish to join training sessions in the second half of February can register now.

Training sessions for our combined Polling Agent (PA) and Counting Agent (CA) has kicked off!We are very happy to have… Posted by Progress Singapore Party on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The PSP is Singapore’s newest opposition party and the largest opposition party in terms of numbers, with over 1,000 members.

The party has been making waves in the political sphere since it was founded in January last year because it is the first opposition party in Singapore’s history to be led by a former ruling party parliamentarian. Dr Tan was Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayer Rajah Single-Member Constituency (SMC) for 26 years, from 1980 to 2006.

A beloved politician, Dr Tan gained the highest margin of victory for the People’s Action Party in his last election as a PAP candidate in 2001, with 88 per cent of votes. During his time with the PAP, he also mentored younger politicians like Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

In the coming elections, Dr Tan will be clashing with his former party as the leader of the PSP. The party’s election preparation efforts have been ongoing, including island wide walkabouts and talks on hot-button issues. -/TISG