PSP NCMPs-elect join lunch and orientation session at Parliament House

Singapore — The two NCMP-elects of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) were among MPs-elect invited to a lunch and orientation session by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin last week.

Mr Tan invited newly-elected MPs from both sides of the aisle to lunch and a tour of Parliament House. The term of the 14th Parliament commences on Aug 24.

MPs-elect from the People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Workers’ Party (WP) posted photos from the gathering last week. Some photos showed both PAP and WP MPs-elect mingling happily despite being from different parties.

The invitation to the PSP’s two NCMPs-elect was mentioned on Facebook by one of them, Ms Hazel Poa:

“Leong Mun Wai and I, together with other new MP-elects, were invited by Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin for lunch and orientation at Parliament House last week. It was interesting to learn about the history of the building and lawmaking in Singapore.”

Ms Poa and Mr Leong were in the PSP team led by party chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock that contested against a team from the People’s Action Party in West Coast GRC in the recent General Election.

The PSP team lost by a whisker to the PAP team, getting 48.31 per cent of the vote.

As the best-performing losing opposition candidates, the party was entitled to nominate two members to Parliament under the NCMP scheme. The party appointed Ms Poa and Mr Leong to take up the NCMP seats.

Ms Poa and Mr Leong, who were the party’s Vice-Chairman and Assistant Secretary-General respectively, stepped down from their respective roles after their appointments as NCMPs. The party said that the NCMPs were “relieved of internal party responsibilities so that they can focus on their parliamentary duties as NCMPs,” however they are still members of the CEC.

Ms Poa added in her post: “Looking forward to open discourse on policies and working well with my colleagues when parliament reopens on 31st August.

“As your NCMPs, Mun Wai and I would speak up for citizens and would work to make Singapore a more progressive society. But first, we have to be sworn in on 24th August!”

