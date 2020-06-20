PSP, led by Tan Cheng Bock goes on walkabout at Mayflower Market on first morning of Phase 2

- Advertisement -

Singapore: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) went on a walkabout at Mayflower Market on June 19, the first morning of Phase 2 of the country’s transition from the circuit breaker restrictions. The event was led by the party’s Secretary-General, Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

PSP members who accompanied him included Dr Ang Yong Guan, Michael Chua, Kayla Low, and Kumaran Pillai.

The team was seen observing the Phase 2 regulations from the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF), including only having five people come together in a social gathering.

Dr Tan was seen at one point with a cup of Kopi o siew Dai at the Mayflower Market before resuming the walkabout.

In an interview with The Independent Singapore (TISG), Dr Tan discussed the challenges of the upcoming election not just to PSP but to other opposition parties.

“I am very used to the old form. Then I could make speeches and actually draw people to me, but now only five people (are allowed to meet together), and I don’t know how I’m going to do it. So there is a disadvantage, especially for us.

"I am very used to the old form. Then I could make speeches and actually draw people to me, but now only five people (are allowed to meet together), and I don't know how I'm going to do it. So there is a disadvantage, especially for us.

Rallies are now replaced by the television screen. And that also depends on the time that is given to the opposition parties. If the opposition is given too little time we are at a disadvantage. We will not be able to tell all our policies within the given time."

He also emphasized what he has been saying all along that this may be the wrong time to hold an election, given the current coronavirus pandemic. Dr Tan expressed particular concern for senior citizens like himself, who may take a “gamble” with their health if they go out to vote.

“I would like to emphasize the politics must not be used as a tool in this current environment.

The people’s interest must come first, the people’s health must come first.

The virus is still very very virulent, and is going all over the place. The number of people who are going to vote in the election in Singapore among the very old is very high now, and this is a vulnerable group of people. And we are exposing this group.

You may win the battle but you may lose the war. And this may have a serious implications for older generations, all our grandparents and people like me, 80 years old, you see, there’s a gamble.”

PSP members Dr Ang Yong Guan and Kayla Low also answered questions from TISG, with Ms Low addressing the concerns of the country’s SMEs, which employs 70 percent of Singapore’s labour force and needs real help to tide them over the current economic environment, not just be given cash assistance.

They invited the public to attend PSP’s webinar tonight wherein solutions will be discussed for the different issues SMEs are facing. -/TISG

