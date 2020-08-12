PSP has 120 new members and “many more on the way”: Dr Tan Cheng Bock

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP) leader Tan Cheng Bock had a “busy start to the National Day weekend” by welcoming more members into the party.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Aug 9), Dr Tan shared that, after the recent General Election, the party had received “an overwhelming response from many, many Singaporeans, wanting to join and contribute in a real way, to nation-building”.

He noted that the previous day marked the first of many new enrolments into the party. It welcomed 120 new members on Saturday, with “many more on the way”, said Dr Tan. “As a very young party, we are humbled and encouraged by this warm response, to continue to strive to serve together.” He thanked the individuals who “stood up that day to be counted”, noting everyone will work together for a better Singapore.

Members of the online community welcomed the news of an increase in PSP membership.

Serving the nation togetherI had a busy start to this National Day weekend.After the recent GE, PSP received an… Posted by Dr Tan Cheng Bock on Sunday, 9 August 2020

In an earlier post on Saturday, which had photos of him with a Singapore flag, Dr Tan wished everyone a happy National Day. He also thanked essential workers and frontline medical staff who continue to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Tan expressed concern over the loss of jobs, that entire industries were fighting for survival and worry over Covid-19 re-emerging but added that he was confident Singapore was a resilient nation and could get back up on its feet.

Happy National DayAs we are celebrating the 55th birthday for Singapore, I like to take a moment to continue to thank… Posted by Dr Tan Cheng Bock on Saturday, 8 August 2020

/TISG

