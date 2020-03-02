PSP hands out gift bags to frontline healthcare workers

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition party Progress Singapore Party (PSP) went out to the country’s hospitals to share their appreciation to frontline healthcare workers with a gift bag.

On March 1, Sunday, members and volunteers of the PSP “marched into the new month with a meaningful start.” Through a Facebook post, they shared their initiative to “express appreciation and respect to our fellow Singaporeans for simply doing what they do every day, to fight against Covid-19.”

At 6:45 am, the team of 60 members visited the NG Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFH), National University Hospital (NUH), Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) to meet those working the overnight shift to present them with a gift.

Included was a note which said: Progress Singapore Party and its members would like to express our heartfelt thanks and respect to you for being at the frontline of Singapore’s fight against Covid-19. Because of your dedication filled with love and passion, we are confident we will come out of this challenge stronger and better.

- Advertisement -

PSP’s Secretary-General, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, also went to Facebook and Instagram to share the endeavour. He thanked the healthcare workers who “tirelessly and bravely keep our nation safe at this time.” Dr Tan also extended his appreciation to the members and volunteers for preparing the gift packages, as well as their sponsors Khong Guan and Pocari for the biscuits and energy drinks.

He added that “Through the power of social media and their colleagues, some of the medical staff had heard about Team PSP’s visit in the morning, and were keeping an eye out for us!” Many of the recipients were pleasantly surprised to see the heart-shaped origami with a handwritten note which said, “We love and support you. Thank you.”

“Together, we will overcome these challenging times. For country, for people,” wrote Dr Tan.

Appreciation for our frontline healthcare workersYesterday, PSP members and volunteers came together to pack… Posted by Dr Tan Cheng Bock on Sunday, March 1, 2020

Based on their post, the party also conducted a second trip later in the evening to reach out to the unsung heroes once more.

Many from the online community commended the efforts of the party and thanked the healthcare professionals for their continued dedication amid the virus outbreak.

PSP Marched into the new month with a meaningful start.At 6.45am this morning, 60 PSP members went to NTFH, NUH, TTSH … Posted by Progress Singapore Party on Saturday, February 29, 2020