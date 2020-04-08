PSP confident that Singaporeans working together will get through Covid-19

- Advertisement -

The Progress Singapore Party has expressed confidence that, by being appreciative and helping each other out, Singaporeans will be able to get through Covid-19 together.

It mentioned this in a Facebook post on Sunday (April 5) which had a poster with the words: “Empathizing With The Hardships Of Our People”. The PSP added that, while it supports efforts in trying to control Covid-19, it was also asking the Government to provide help to Singaporeans and local businesses in a more timely and broad-based manner.

The Government recently announced stricter measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including closing most workplaces and all schools, severely curtailing social interaction and limiting movement outside home from this week.

The opposition party also paid tribute to all the people battling Covid-19. It said: “Team PSP expresses our gratitude to all frontline healthcare workers who are fighting every day to keep all of Singapore safe.”

The temporary shutdown of most workplaces will be from Tuesday (April 7), while the transition to home-based learning will be from Wednesday (April 8). /TISG