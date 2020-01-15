PSP clarifies that it deeply respects the sacrifice and commitment of fellow opposition parties

- Advertisement -

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has clarified that recent comments a Central Executive Committee (CEC) member had made about a proposed coalition between four small opposition parties do not represent the views of the party.

Earlier this year, the Reform Party (RP), Singaporeans First party (SingFirst), People’s Power Party (PPP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) announced plans to form an alliance ahead of the upcoming General Election.

The four parties, which are widely seen as “fringe” opposition groups, are planning to register a coalition by the end of January.

When asked for his opinion on the proposed coalition, PSP CEC member Alex Tan Tiong Hee told The Online Citizen that the parties in the proposed coalition were being led by “captains of sinking boats”.

He said that the leaders of the RP, PPP, DPP and SingFirst are “like four captains from their respective sinking boats — not even a ship! — clasping one another’s hands to save themselves from drowning.”

Mr Alex Tan maintained that he made the comments in his personal capacity and that his comments do not reflect the views of the PSP.

Only the secretary-general and chairman of the party are allowed to make statements on behalf of the party.

In an official statement released today (15 Jan), the PSP explained that Mr Alex Tan’s comments were made in jest in a group chat that included the leaders of the proposed alliance.

Clarifying that Mr Alex Tan’s comments are not shared by PSP secretary-general Dr Tan Cheng Bock and the rest of the PSP CEC, the party added that it “deeply respect(s) the years of commitment and sacrifice that other opposition parties and their leaders have put into working for the betterment of Singapore.”

Read the party’s statement in full here: