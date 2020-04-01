PSP celebrates 1st anniversary, releases year in review and pushes for a change in governing model

- Advertisement -

Singapore –Opposition party, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) celebrated their first year anniversary on Saturday (March 28) and released a commemorative statement, reminiscing on the path toward a “changed Singapore” and pushing the need for a change in governance.

PSP’s Assistant Secretary-General, Mr Leong Mun Wai, in his commemorative message celebrating the party’s first anniversary looked back to see if “they did enough (for the country) given a chance.

“When Dr Tan Cheng Bock started an alternative party to the ruling PAP (People’s Action Party) exactly one year ago, many Singaporeans saw a new glimmer of hope,” said Mr Leong. Now, the party has over 1,000 members.

Singapore is a changed country today

- Advertisement -

“Beneath the veneer of prosperity, many Singaporeans face a myriad of problems in their day-to-day lives,” said Mr Leong.

Problems such as a stagnant wage growth amid a possible increase in population, the difficulty for low-wage workers to jump to a higher wage bracket or the increasing concern for personal pursuits while forgetting about the plight of fellow countrymen were mentioned in the statement, leading to a call for change.

“While progress should come with happiness, it should also include transparency, independence and accountability,” said Mr Leong. “Over the years, it is observed that these three fundamental values of good governance have been compromised.”

He mentioned a few examples of compromises such as the constitutional changes on the 2016 Presidential Elections, the 2018 leakage of private health information and the frequent MRT system breakdowns since 2011 despite increasing Government expenditures.

“For transparency, (the) Government can look to justify the spending by way of public disclosure of the details of such expensive projects.”

The PSP is also calling for more accountability by increasing the number of alternative voices in Parliament. “Right now, the PAP has a majority in Parliament with 93% of the seats. This gives the Government the power to change the Constitution at will.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with walkabouts and ground campaigns placed on hold and the public urged to stay home and practice social responsibility, “we may be asked to participate in the General Elections,” noted Mr Leong. “While the expectations is for PAP to win another big landslide if elections are called in the near future, you have the final say.”

Attached in the PSP’s statement is a video, entitled “Building the Dream – A Year in Review” which highlights their journey, thus far.

Building the Dream – A Year in Review Excerpts of the Commemorative Message for PSP’s First Anniversary by Assistant Secretary-General, Mr. Leong Mun Wai* For the full message, please visit: https://psp.org.sg/commemorative-message-for-psps-1st-anniversary/"Since the founding of the PSP on March 28, 2019, over 1,000 Singaporeans have signed up as members of this new party. Now under the current Covid-19 pandemic when we should stay home to be socially responsible and take care of our families, friends and countrymen, we may be asked to participate in the General Elections. While the expectations is for PAP to win another big landslide if elections are called in the near future, you have the final say. Remember your decision will affect you for the next five years, while Covid-19 could be over in not more than a year. Singapore is a changed country today. Beneath the veneer of prosperity, many Singaporeans face a myriad of problems in their day-to-day lives. Without our fully realizing it, compassion has diminished in Singapore. Today, some are only concerned with their own material pursuits, but have little care for their countrymen who are left behind in increasing numbers. In the name of continued economic growth, various employment and immigration policies have enabled our population to be doubled. This has weakened the national identity that we had so painstakingly cultivated over the past few decades.Our ancestors were immigrants many generations ago, but the rate of growth of immigration in Singapore in the last thirty years has been fast by any standards. Such rapid growth happened during British colonial rule, especially around the turn of the last century when Indian and Chinese immigrants known as “sinke” (新客) arrived by the thousands. Many lived in squalid conditions, working long hours for meagre pay. Today, Singapore is no longer a coolie economy. We seek reasonable immigration, where Singapore thrives on the labour of both newcomers and local Singaporeans, who both enjoy good jobs. We welcome foreigners from any country of any race or religion, in keeping with the Singapore pledge, “regardless of race, language or religion”. Honest, hardworking, talented immigrants benefit any country. ""While progress should come with happiness, it should also include transparency, independence and accountability. Over the years, it is observed that these three fundamental values of good governance have been compromised.""At the end of the day, people want to build a good Singapore with a trusted political system. With good processes, and good people. This is positive, progressive politics. Which is what PSP stands for.For Country For People!"#progresssingaporeparty #psp #SGUnited #thetimeisnowSG #defendSG #peopleabovepoliticsSG #togetherwecan #singapore Posted by Progress Singapore Party on Sunday, 29 March 2020