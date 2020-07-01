PSP and Chief Tan Cheng Bock gear up for live political debates and broadcasts

- Advertisement -

As campaigning is underway, the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock gave netizens updates on social media about the party’s preparations.

In the first of two Facebook posts, Dr Tan wrote: “On the campaign trail (1 July 2020)

Today was spent preparing for the first Party Political Broadcast recording which we completed this afternoon. These speeches will be broadcast tomorrow (2 July) from 7pm”.

- Advertisement -

In the second post, Dr Tan added: “Tonight, there will also be “live” GE debates with other political parties in English and Chinese tonight.

The English debate will be helmed by Francis Yuen (Chua Chu Kang GRC) and the Chinese debate by Leong Mun Wai (West Coast GRC)”.

In his posts, Dr Tan shared photos of himself in a broadcasting studio.

The parties invited for the debates are the People’s Action Party, Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Workers’ Party and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

They are the four political parties fielding the most number of candidates in the July 10 General Election.

Each party has been invited to send a candidate for each of the debates, said national broadcaster Mediacorp in a press release on Wednesday.

In the first segment, a moderator will ask the four candidates a series of questions on topics including unemployment, helping businesses and social mobility. In the second segment, candidates will get to ask questions of other candidates in a structured sequence, as well as answer questions posed to them by these other candidates. /TISG