PSP accepting sponsors for Mid-Autumn Festival celebration with Nee Soon elderly

Singapore – The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has initiated a community project to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with the elderly residents at Nee Soon.

The Mid-Autumn Festival (中秋节) is one of the oldest Chinese traditions celebrated on the 15th day of the lunar calendar on the 8th-month full-moon that symbolizes reunion and harmony among family members, reads a PSP post on Facebook on Sunday (August 16).

In light of the upcoming festival, the opposition party has begun an initiative to bring the celebrations to the elderly living in studio apartments at Nee Soon Estate “to appreciate their contribution being the Pioneer or Merdeka generation in building our nation.”

Those interested in donating can purchase a mid autumn festival set amounting to S$12, which includes two pieces of traditional mooncake, 10 Ceylon tea bags, and PSP memorabilia. The deadline for donations is on August 31, 2020, or when the party hits their target of 886 households living in the estate, whichever comes first. All Singapore citizens are welcome to donate.

Since the post was uploaded, members from the public have expressed their interest in supporting the initiative, with many commending the efforts of the PSP. “A mooncake goes a very long way, especially for the elderlies,” said Taufik Supan who is neither Chinese nor does he celebrate the festival but believes in “sentiments that glorify humanity knowing no racial distinctions.”

“PSP is a party for all seasons and festivals,” commented Facebook user Chun Meng Tham. “It’s building a good public image with its constant engagement with the electorate.” Many noted Nee Soon was a good location of choice and provided other areas where they could contest in the next General Elections such as in Tampines GRC because there are party supporters in the constituency, as highlighted by one Niki Ng.

The PSP team who contested at Nee Soon GRC for the 2020 General Elections comprised of Brad Bowyer, Damien Tey, Kalla Manickam, S Nalla and Taufik Supan.

