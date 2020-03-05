Progress Singapore Party’s Michelle Lee resigns amid rumours of infighting

- Advertisement -

Vice-Chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Michelle Lee has resigned.

Ms Lee’s resignation comes about six weeks after taking over the party position, with her being in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) since its founding last year.

In a statement on Thursday (March 5), the party said that she quit to spend more time with her family.

Ms Lee, the party’s Vice-Chairman and touted as one of the front-runners as a candidate in the next General Election alongside Secretary-General Dr Tan Cheng Bock, is believed to have been asked to leave after a disagreement.

According to zaobao.com, Ms Lee was asked to leave following a disagreement with Dr Tan over the nomination of some CEC members.

When TISG attempted to reach out to Ms Lee, she said “No comment” without even hearing the questions.

The PSP is said to be looking to build its stronghold on the West side of Singapore, where Dr Tan had a presence for 26 years as MP for the now-defunct Ayer Rajah Single Member Constituency. The 43-year-old Ms Lee has been seen walking the ground there with newly-appointed Assistant Secretary-General Leong Mun Wai.

“We understand that there have been rumours going around on Michelle’s departure, in particular, that she was asked to leave and there were disagreements on the appointment of the new CEC members,” the party said in a statement.

“The PSP and Michelle would like to clarify that these rumours are false and that all official information regarding the Party will be through the party’s official online channels.”

When asked if Ms Lee’s departure would affect the party’s preparations ahead of the next general election, which has to be called by April next year, a spokesman said: “It does not affect our preparations. We are a team, so even as one person has left a role, someone else will be able to fill it up”.

At this time, there are also rumours that PSP member Brad Bowyer has left due to health reasons.

His social media accounts have either been deactivated, or have the party’s colours taken down and replaced with personal photos. In attempting to reach Mr Bowyer, TISG discovered that his mobile number had been deactivated.

The Progress Singapore Party has already reshuffled its leadership twice less than a year after it was formed, putting a political newcomer in the post of assistant secretary-general this January. Mr Leong Mun Wai, founder and CEO of investment firm Timbre Capital, has taken over from Mr Lee Yung Hwee, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

/TISG