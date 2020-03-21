Progress Singapore Party is recruiting volunteers in preparation for the General Election

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a recruitment call for volunteers who want to play their part in the upcoming General Elections.

On Wednesday (Mar 18), the PSP posted details on their need for Polling (PA) and Counting Agents (CA) for the GE. “The EBRC (Electoral Boundaries Review Committee) Report has been released,” PSP noted. “This means that GE could be anytime soon. We, at PSP, have been preparing for it.”

Included in their preparation is the recruitment and training of PAs and CAs. The PSP explained the importance of the PA and CA roles through a couple of infographics.

First, the “Singapore elections are a chance for citizens to hold the ruling party accountable,” explained the party. “Citizens also have a crucial role in how elections are run, which no technology can ever replace. Polling and Counting Agents, who are all volunteers, help ensure that the polls are conducted honestly and fairly,” they added.

A Polling Agent represents a candidate at a polling station “to ensure that the process is conducted freely and fairly in accordance with the Law.”

Meanwhile, a Counting Agent represents a candidate at the counting centre “to observe that the counting process is carried out fairly and in a transparent manner.”

The PSP needs more than a thousand volunteers in the coming GE. Although Polling and Counting Agents are only required when an election is called, the party has extended the opportunity for volunteers to sign up early for training.

For interested applicants, click on the link below:

https://psp.org.sg/play-your-part-with-psp/

Please note that the Parliamentary Elections Law permits only Singaporeans to participate in any election activity, added the PSP.

Members from the online community expressed their best wishes and support for the PSP while some noted that a “sharp-minded Singaporean” is needed to take on the task of a CA.

