Probation for teenage e-scooter rider who crashed into woman, causing spinal fracture

Singapore—A nineteen-year-old man who was riding an e-scooter when it collided with a woman, which caused her to suffer from a spinal fracture, has been sentenced to one year of probation for his part in the accident.

Mohamad Danial Akid Mohamad Imran pleaded guilty last year to causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

The woman whom his e-scooter collided into, 69-year-old Madam Cheng Joon Yin, experienced pain in her lower back every day for three months after the accident, according to TODAY Online.

Aside from his year under probation, Mr Danial is also required to serve 80 hours of community service.

Additionally, the teenager’s mother has posted a bond in the amount of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

Madam Cheng had been walking on the sidewalk close to 329 Jurong East Avenue 1 on her way to Jurong Polyclinic on March 11, 2019.

According to Mansoor Amid, the Deputy Public Prosecutor on the case, “As she was walking along the pavement, she turned her head, as a matter of habit, to check for cyclists or e-scooter riders. When she turned to face the front again… she saw that the accused and his e-scooter was already very close to her.”

Although she was startled, she managed to raise both hands in an attempt to stop Mr Danial, but the impact of the e-scooter bumping into her caused her to fall backwards.

Madam Cheng went to the accident and emergency department of the National University Hospital’s for medical treatment immediately after the collision. She was diagnosed with a lumbar spine fracture due to her fall when Mr Danial bumped into her, and was discharged the following day.

Madam Cheng said that in June of last year, her back hurt so much that she needed to sit down after standing for two hours.

An examination of Mr Danial’s e-scooter by the Land Transport Authority showed that the device was compliant. However, a probe into the accident revealed that the teen had not kept a watchful eye out for pedestrians and that he should have reached his speed while using his e-scooter on the sidewalk.

The maximum penalty for causing grievous hurt by a negligent act carries two years’ jail and a S$5,000 fine.

The accident occurred a few months before the ban on using e-scooters was announced in Parliament last November, in the interest of public safety.

At that time, Senior Minister of State at the Ministry of Transport Lam Pin Min wrote in a Facebook post, “Singapore is land-scarce, and with many competing needs, it is practically impossible to dedicate separate paths for PMDs everywhere.

Despite major efforts to educate safe and gracious riding, irresponsible riding and accidents involving e-scooters have risen over the past few years, leading to injuries and even loss of lives.

After a month-long review, e-scooters will be prohibited on all footpaths with effect tomorrow, 5 Nov. What this means is that e-scooter users will have to dismount and push their devices on the footpaths, before they get to the cycling and Park Connector Networks where e-scooters are still allowed.

It has not been a straightforward nor a easy decision, but public safety always comes first and should never be at the expense of the young and elderly amongst us.” -/TISG

