Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas staying home during Covid-19 pandemic

When she tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in December 2018, actress Priyanka Chopra was glad that she was marrying an accomplished singer. She was also happy that he enjoyed family time with loved ones.

Jonas became popular when he and his two brothers came on the music scene as the Jonas Brothers.

The actress shared on the Spotify podcast InCharge with DVF, by fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, that being hitched to Jonas makes her feel powerful.

In a story in EOnline, the Indian beauty shared that she liked having him by her side during outings when their photos are taken. She describes him as kind, conscientious and thoughtful.

Another thing that Chopra finds attractive about Jonas is that he reminds her of her father. On the podcast, she said that girls usually marry someone like the father and that Jonas fits the bill.

Chopra feels that Jonas is similar to her father in the sense that he is usually the centre of attention. The musician is always surrounded by friends and he likes making people laugh.

Since their first Twitter conversation, Chopra knew that they were meant to be. In May 2018, she revealed their relationship and by July they were engaged.

Although it was not the usual beginning of a relationship, it ended well for the couple.

It was three years before Chopra and Jonas went on a date. There was chemistry when they finally did. The couple knew that they were destined for each other.

Now, due to the concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, the pair has taken time off work. Chopra and Jonas are asking fans to do the same. They hope that people practice social distancing.

On Instagram, Jonas sends love and prayers to everyone, while Chopra adds that staying home during this period is the safest thing to do.

Chopra also mentioned Sophie Turner, her sister-in-law and her husband Joe Jonas, who are expecting their first child. Chopra and Nick Jonas hope to have one too. Chopra says that, whenever God wills it, it will happen at the right time. /TISG