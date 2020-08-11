Pritam Singh: Simplicity of 2020’s National Day makes it “significant and meaningful”

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Workers’ Party (WP) head and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh began National Day, on social media at least, with a photo of himself, WP chair Sylvia Lim together with their fellow MP from Aljunied GRC, Muhamad Faisal Manap, standing at the National Gallery Singapore.

On Sunday as well, his National Day Message was shared on the WP’s Facebook page, wherein Mr Pritam noted that while this year’s celebrations are much smaller in scale than what Singapore has gotten used to over the years, he found that “the simplicity and scaled-down nature of this year’s celebrations significant and meaningful in its own way.”

2020 National Day Message from the Secretary-General Pritam SinghThe atmosphere surrounding this year's National Day… Posted by The Workers' Party on Saturday, 8 August 2020

Adding that because “Singapore will always be our home,” no matter the crisis, he urged Singaporeans “to always seek strength and comfort from” each other.

“Our unity and commitment to each other is ultimately not rooted in the things money can buy,” he wrote.

One thing that Singaporeans can do to mark National Day is to reflect on the meaning of being a Singaporean, urging each one to be guided by values such as respect and kindness, as well as the ability to empathize with those from different races and religions.

“With these values, we must work together to build bridges of compromise, tolerance and understanding for the betterment of our future generations,” he added.

The Workers’ Party has chosen to see this year’s National Day as a chance to “reflect on the better people we can all become.” Amid the economic troubles due to the pandemic, he urged everyone to “come together to forge a new unity, to strengthen our bonds as a family, to become a better people and to build a better Singapore.”

Mr Pritam’s message was widely shared yesterday, as netizens thanked the WP leader for his thoughtful message, as his call for unity seemed to resonate with many.

Others agreed with his observation on the scaled-down celebrations.

Later on Sunday, Mr Pritam posted photos from the Padang, and thanked the organisers of the event, calling it a first-class parade.

Roar of Unity______________Pictures from the Padang this morning where my Parliamentary colleagues and I witnessed… Posted by Pritam Singh on Sunday, 9 August 2020

-/TISG

