Pritam Singh and WP MPs look forward to getting back on the ground over the weekend

Singapore — Workers’ Party (WP) Secretary-General Pritam Singh and his fellow MPs are looking forward to getting back on the ground over the weekend after a long week during which MPs debated the President’s Address at the opening of Parliament.

Mr Singh, who also Leader of the Opposition, posted a group photo of the 10 WP MPs at Parliament House on Facebook on Friday evening (Sept 4) with the caption: “#makingyourvotecount It’s been a long week in Parliament. Looking forward to getting back on the ground over the weekend!”

Although all 10 WP MPs spoke in support of the motion of thanks, there was some disagreement between them and People’s Action Party MPs in the course of the debate. Perhaps the most watched exchange was that between Mr Singh and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The exchange can be viewed again here: