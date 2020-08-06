Pritam: “it is we in the WP who are thankful. A hundred times over”

- Advertisement -

Secretary-General of the Workers’ Party (WP) and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh expressed his gratitude towards residents he had known for years to have supported the party.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 5), Mr Pritam wrote that it was a reflective night of housevisits, “meeting residents like the Loh family, Mdm Mala and Mrs Poh”.

“It has been a close to 10 years knowing some of the Eunos residents at close quarters, seeing them age in place and meeting them at the local market on weekdays and weekend mornings. When I first became an MP in 2011, I didn’t know how residents would react to me. But right from the first day, they were warm and welcoming”, he added.

Mr Pritam explained that some residents said that they were unhappy with him for not coming around to thank voters with The Workers’ Party Aljunied GRC team on open top lorries after the GE2020.

“I explained that the Elections Department did not permit any thank you processions for all parties after polling day arising from COVID-19 concerns”, he wrote.



The resident then told Mr Pritam, “We just wanted to thank the WP”.

“As I drove home in my car this evening, I thought to myself – it is we in the WP who are thankful. A hundred times over”, Mr Pritam wrote, concluding his post.

Along with his caption, he shared photos he had taken with some of the residents who had supported him and the Workers’ Party team throughout the years. /TISG