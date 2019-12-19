Prince William says late mother influences his royal advocacy work

- Advertisement -

During a Christmas television special on Monday, Prince William and host Mary Berry at one point spoke about the long-term effects of grief.

The prince credited his late mother, Princess Diana, and his wife, Kate Middleton, for influencing his current advocacy work.

While the BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas special had an hour of egg-whisking, flour-sifting, cake-icing and taste-testing, it also showed a more relaxed and intimate side of the prince and his wife.

The prince, who is Duke of Cambridge, shared about the longtime grief of losing loved ones.

While they were on their way to visit a homeless shelter, Berry also shared that she and her husband had lost their 19-year-old son in a car accident and that she could relate to the prince losing his mother at a young age.

Berry also asked the prince how he continues to instill lessons from his late mother into the work that he does today.

Prince William shared that Princess Diana realised that it was very important when one grew up that they realised life happens beyond palace walls and that they see real people struggling with real issues. He added: “I’ve grown up in a household which has been much the case of, well, we’re very lucky. You must give back.”

The shelter visited was The Passage, a charity that helps homeless British citizens get back on their feet.

The visitors shared tea and decorated Christmas biscuits, while discussing how to overcome the social stigmas of homelessness, addiction and grief.

Prince William also credited his wife Kate for influencing his decision to hone on the theme of mental health and inner wellness for his advocacy point as a royal.

He shared that it was Kate who linked all the mental health issues. She realised that Prince William’s work, Prince Harry’s work and her work were all headed in different directions but all dealing with mental health.

She joined all the dots and said that they needed to tackle it.