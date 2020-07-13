Prince William, Prince Harry to use money from mother’s memorial fund for charity

- Advertisement -

London — Prince William and Prince Harry are channelling money from the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund to their own charity organisations.

The fund was created after the death of their mother in 1997. A part of the money will go to Prince William’s Royal Foundation and the other part to his brother’s Sentebale non-profit. The foundation and non-profit are the charity organisations that are connected to the brothers.

The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund was founded to continue the legacy of her humanitarian work in the UK and overseas. In 2012, the fund was officially closed but it still received money from donors through The Royal Foundation.

- Advertisement -

Based on Entertainment Tonight and the foundation’s annual report, the fund received US$27,000 (S$37,500) last year. Entertainment Tonight reported that Prince Harry and Prince William have chosen to split the remaining funds between them and will distribute the money to two separate charities. Prince William’s portion will go to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry’s share will go to Sentebale, an HIV/AIDS-centred organisation he created in honour of Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were both originally part of The Royal Foundation together with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry and his wife split from the foundation to form their own charitable entity, the Sussex Royal Foundation, before they stepped down from their royal duties. They have since formally closed Sussex Royal and they are no longer able to use the term “royal” in any of their independent branding.

They have, however, begun working on their new venture, Archewell, inspired by their one-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. /TISG