Prince William misses Princess Diana on his birthday

- Advertisement -

Prince William celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday (Jun 21) and it was also a day to celebrate Father’s day. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine that the Duke of Cambridge always misses his mother on the special day. It is emotional for Prince William as his mother is not around to share the moment. Princess Diana was a big part of his life so inevitably on his birthday he will remember her.

The prince is reportedly remembering his mother not just for himself but for his three children so that they can grow up knowing who their grandmother was. Nicholl added that the Duke of Cambridge is keeping his mother’s memory alive. The family keeps photos of Diana around the house and he often tells his children about Diana. Together with Kate, they share stories with them about how Diana helped people.

They also tell their children how much they would have loved Diana. The Duke of Cambridge recently shared about his loss and how becoming a parent reminded him of the trauma of losing his mother when he was a teen. On the BBC documentary Football, Prince William And Our Mental Health, the prince shared his own experience with grieving and parenthood with Premier League football player Marvin Sordell.

- Advertisement -

Prince William said that raising kids can be overwhelming and having them is the biggest life-changing moment. “And I agree with you, I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, your emotions come back in leaps and bounds.” “Because it’s a very different phase of life and there’s no one there to help you.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been on quarantine at their Norfolk home with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since late March. They carried out royal duties with video calls over the past three months and keep in contact via conference calls or in writing with charities and patronages close to their hearts. At the start of this week, the prince started face-to-face meeting again while keeping to social distancing guidelines.

He visited East of England ambulance staff on Tuesday at King’s Lynn and thanked the frontliners for their efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak. The royal couple pledged their support to Our Frontline, an initiative created by mental health organisations to provide round-the-clock support to key and front-line workers in the midst of the pandemic. The prince is not the only royal family member to resume duties in person.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visited the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital to thank NHS staff on Tuesday. They kept to social distancing measures and did not shake hands. On Tuesday, Princess Anne visited army barracks in Gloucester to highlight the important work military corps have been doing during the coronavirus crisis. /TISG