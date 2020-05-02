Prince William and Kate questions relationship after argument

- Advertisement -

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a strong bond but an expert claimed that the royal couple once went through an argument that caused them to question their relationship.

Just like other couples, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have gone through ups and downs in their marriage. The royal couple were secondary school lovers in a long-distance relationship long before their fairytale wedding at Westminster Abbey and way before Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were born.

It was during this time that the young prince and Kate had an argument after the prince did not want to celebrate New Year’s Eve with Kate’s family. The row caused them to have a short split which broke their hearts and caused them to learn more about themselves and their relationship. Royal expert Angela Mollard talked about the tumultuous time for Prince William and Kate amid the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary on 29 April, she said the brief split helped the couple by giving the space they need to question their relationship.

- Advertisement -

Angela told the ROYALS podcast that the wedding was not in a hurry and the couple had all those years together. Kate and Prince William also split up during that time and that was when they question if their relationship can go forward. Angela spoke about the recent photos of the couple and how their bond is now closer. She commented that they also appear more solid.

Prince William’s say on the topic is that the break gave him the space he needed. He said to not believe everything you read in the newspapers but during that time, he did break up with Kate. They were both young in university and were finding themselves. Since they were both different it was very much trying to find their own way and growing up. Space worked out for the better.

Hearing things from Kate’s side of the story, the Duchess said that although she was not happy about the break, it made her a stronger person. She found out things about herself that she did not realise. She said that one can get quite consumed by a relationship when one is younger. She valued that time for her even though she did not think about it at that time, looking back. /TISG