Prince William and Kate Middleton narrate film in support of mental health

Prince William and Kate Middleton, 37 narrated a film to aid a mental health movement helping people to take care of their mental and physical health. The Every Mind Matters platform by Public Health England launched a new initiative targeted to care for people’s mental health amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Statistics show that 4 in 5 Brits are concerned about the impact the virus has in their life, with more than half saying it affects them and nearly half having anxiety.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge narrated a video to be aired on Monday 20th April in support of the mental health campaign. The virus has impacted the lives of everybody through quarantine, knowing someone who has the Covid-19 virus, work instability and more. The video shows various people who have been impacted by the virus and it urges everybody to care for their mental health.

Prince William and Kate Middleton narrated in the video that all across the nation, everyone is staying at home to protect the National Health Service (NHS) and save lives. They added that it is not always easy as the feeling of frustration and anxiety can happen when one misses loved ones.

The royals said that Every Mind Matters more in this situation and that there are ways to stay healthy during this period. Every Mind Matters aids people with their online NHS plans by showing ways on how to handle stress, lift your mood and stay positive. The personalised COVID-19 Mind Plan helps people to care for their mental health. The Mind Plan has coronavirus-specific content for patients and their family. There is also support for individuals suffering from anxiety, stress, depression and insomnia.

Activities like mindful breathing exercises, muscle relaxation and reframing of unhelpful thoughts are encouraged on the website. People are also encouraged to fill up a Mind Plan, designed to offer personalised mental health advice. Since October more than 1.9 million Mind Plans have been created.

Professor Paul Cosford, Emeritus Medical Director at Public Health England said that it is common for people to feel anxious or worried during the pandemic. However, there are ways to help everyone to overcome these feelings.

Matt Hancock, Health and Social Care Secretary said that people were asked to make changes to their daily lives to respond to the outbreak. Being at home and not meeting people can take a toll. He added that the advice on the NHS Every Mind Matters site helps people deal with the stress.

Activities like working out, sticking to a routine or trying something new are ways to help alleviate the issue. Nadine Dorries, Minister for Mental Health said that it is a scary time for many and that the situation is physically and mentally draining. However, the new guidance is there to provide advice to maintain mental health. /TISG