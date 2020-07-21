Prince William and Kate Middleton focus on children’s mental health

- Advertisement -

Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Even though they are royalty, just like other parents, they have rules which the children have to adhere to. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge place emphasis on their children always being open and honest with their feelings. The royal couple have worked with numerous mental health organisations and therefore place a lot of importance on their children’s mental health as well.

The royal couple have created an environment for their children where they know that they can always approach them for anything. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have to spend time being active and playing outside daily. The three of them cannot watch TV until after tea and have a 7pm bedtime rule. A new rule that the parents have enforced is a “chat sofa”. This is used instead of a time out or naughty step as it is known in the UK.

A royal insider shared with Fabulous Digital, “There’s no ‘naughty step’ but there is a ‘chat sofa.’” The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the [argument] or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William.” The royal insider also said that Kate is the stricter parent and that the duchess is “slightly stricter” than William. Katie Nicholl, a royal reporter agreed and shared that Kate is strict when it comes to how much time the children spend in front of the TV.

“Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum,” Nicholl told OK Magazine. The three children have a nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo who was trained at the prestigious Norland College. The nanny’s decisions are similar to William and Kate’s. The one thing that the royal couple never do is shout in front of the children. As a family they have a no-shouting rule and their children are not allowed to as well.

“There is no question of one parent saying ‘no’ and the other saying ‘yes’ later on as Kate and William want to present a unified parental front to their children,” the Fabulous Digital source said, adding, “Shouting is absolutely off limits for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal.”