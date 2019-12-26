Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment for pre-existing condition

- Advertisement -

Britain’s Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital yesterday (Dec 24). He had been taken there last Friday as a precautionary measure for treatment of a pre-existing condition.

Known officially as the Duke of Edinburgh, he walked out of the King Edward VII Hospital, shook hands with a nurse, got into the front passenger seat and was driven away in a Range Rover.

The prince was expected to join other senior members of the royal family for Christmas at the Sandringham estate in eastern England. The 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth had travelled there on Friday.

There was no news on whether the prince will accompany the Queen to a Christmas Day church service, which he missed last year.

Since August 2017, Prince Philip has retired from public life. He has, however, occasionally appeared at official engagements.

The prince was unhurt in January when his Land Rover flipped over after a collision with another car near Sandringham. After the police gave him a warning for driving without wearing a seat belt, he gave up his driving licence.