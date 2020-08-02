Prince Harry wanted his son to be ‘best friends’ with Prince William’s children

- Advertisement -

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially resigned from royal duties in March and have been staying in Los Angeles since then.

A new biography is now highlighting what their lives were reportedly as senior royals and unveiling a dream Prince Harry had about his and Prince William’s children that did not happen.

In 2013, Prince Harry became an uncle for this first time when Prince George was born. Two years later, Prince Charlotte was born and Prince Harry gushed about his niece and nephew.

He told Daily Mail, “I could never wish them away. They are the most amazing things ever.” Town & Country wrote that in the biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote on one of the reasons William and Harry’s relationship is believed to have deteriorated.

- Advertisement -

“Everywhere you turn, you’re surrounded by staff and family. [Harry] was at a point in his life where he was working with his brother, doing the foundation with his brother and living by his brother. It was too much,” an insider told the authors.

In 2019 documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Prince Harry acknowledge the feud with his brother. “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me,” Harry said, adding, “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

The rift between the brothers is why Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Archie do not spend time together. Katie Nicholl shared with Entertainment Tonight that the Cambridge children only met Archie a handful of times. When Meghan gave birth to Archie on May 6, 2019, Prince Harry was over the moon. But he realised that his hopes about his son being close to William’s children would not happen.

The book claims that Harry “had an image of getting married and spending time with William and Kate, the two couples together, their children best friends.” It is challenging for the royal children to grow up close as they live over 5,000 miles apart.

“The overriding feeling among the family is certainly one of immense sadness,” a royal insider told The Mirror. “Sadness that Harry and Meghan felt they could no longer carry on inside the family and, of course, huge sadness that the family will not get to see Archie grow up as much as they would have. He will miss growing up around his grandparents, his aunt, uncle and, of course, his young cousins.”

Finding Freedom is set to be released on Aug. 11. /TISG