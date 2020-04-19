Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk dogs while wearing masks

- Advertisement -

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted walking their dogs, Oz and Guy in Los Angeles wearing casual clothing and facial masks. Meghan Markle donned a T-shirt with white skinny jeans and a baseball cap. After stepping back from their royal duties, the couple moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have comfortably moved to Meghan’s hometown. The Daily Mail published photos of the royal couple walking their two dogs, a black Labrador, Oz and a rescue Beagle, Guy. The Duchess was photographed with a black T-shirt and white skinny jeans, a black hoodie tied to her waist, a navy blue baseball cap and oversized sunglasses.

As for Prince Harry, he was seen wearing a grey polo, charcoal coloured khakis, tan oxford shoes, baseball cap and sunglasses. As per California’s social distancing guidelines that encourage citizens to cover their faces in public to be safe from the coronavirus, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle covered their faces with blue scarves.

The royal couple may be spending time at their Los Angeles abode during this pandemic but they continue to lend a hand to those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. The Sussexes contribute to Project Angel Food which delivers meals to people who cannot leave their homes due to COVID-19.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also chipped in in other ways with Prince Harry calling people who are in self-isolation and caring for sick loved ones while Meghan spoke to members of The Hubb Community Kitchen, an initiative that prepares and delivers meals to vulnerable Londoners.

An organisation named Feeding Britain received over $100,000 from the Sussexes, with the amount coming from broadcasting proceeds of their 2018 wedding. Meghan is not a stranger to doing charity, having started at the age of 13. Before getting married to Prince Harry, Meghan was from Los Angeles and she acted in TV drama series Suits.

The royal couple left the monarchy to stay in Canada for some time before relocating to Los Angeles. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland is a yoga instructor that is living in humble Mediterranean-style abode in South LA. Doria has no plans to move in with the royal couple yet. /TISG