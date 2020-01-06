Prince Harry and Meghan Markle send supportive message on Australian bushfires

- Advertisement -

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a break from their Canadian holiday to send a heartfelt message about Australia’s devastating bushfires.

The royal couple took to Instagram, sharing a series of horrific images on Saturday of the damage caused by the fires. They accompanied the heartbreaking images with a caption saying that their thoughts and prayers are with those in Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months.

They go on to say that from the areas they have personally connected to such as the communities and people they visited in New South Wales in 2018 to the fires in California and parts of Africa, the couple are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues.

The royal couple said that this global environmental crisis is best described as Ecocide.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then continued saying that it was easy to feel helpless but help is always available and shared links to the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Red Cross Australia.

Queen Elizabeth said that she was deeply saddened by the fires. Earlier in the day, the Queen sent a message that was addressed to the country’s Governor General David Hurley and “to all Australians”.

Her Majesty said that she has been deeply saddened to hear of the continued bush fires and their devastating impact across many parts of Australia.

She thanked those who are in emergency services and those who put their own lives in danger to help communities in need.

- Advertisement -

The Queen continued, saying that Prince Philip and her send their thoughts and prayers to all Australians at this difficult time.

The Queen also addressed the message to the Governor of New South Wales, the Governor of Queensland, and the Governor of Victoria.

The Australian bushfire has been one of the most devastating ones to date.