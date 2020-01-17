Prince Harry and Meghan makes public appearance after stepping down from royal duties

- Advertisement -

Days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their stepping back as full-time royals, the couple is making their first appearance.

Prince Harry will host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace, AFP reported.

The question is on everyone’s lips. Will the Duke of Sussex talk about the move to step down?

AFP says his participation in the draw was long planned before his announcement and he is a patron of the Rugby Football League, the 13-player sport’s governing body in England.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are stepping back as senior royals, spending their time shuttling between Britain and Canada.

They plan to be financially independent and will no longer be participating in the palace’s media ongoings.

The royal couple announced this on a website without consulting Queen Elizabeth II first.

On Monday, Prince Harry was summoned to a family meeting with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss the matter. The Royals say there has been no conclusion to the discussion yet.

As he hosts the rugby draw, Prince Harry will face the decision to address the royal crisis or not.

Next year, the 16-team tournament will take place in England.

New Zealand, Australia and England are competing in the tournament together with Pacific islands such as Greece, Jamaica and the Cook Islands.

As for Meghan Markle, she may be stepping down from her position but this is not stopping from her from carrying her philanthropy duties. She paid a visit to two organisations that helps empower women in Vancouver recently.

She visited the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre, that supports women and children with necessities, counselling and programs.

Another charity organisation, Justice for Girls shared that Meghan stopped by their Vancouver office. The organisation provides young women in need, education and advocacy services. The Duchess of Sussex is busy with the humanitarian work in Vancouver while the Duke of Sussex is still in UK, discussing the future roles within the royal family.

After his meetings, Prince Harry will be returning to his wife and son in Canada.