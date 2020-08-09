Prince Charles a ‘saint’ for putting up with Princess Diana

- Advertisement -

In 1981, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s grand wedding looked like something out of a storybook but their marriage was not a fairy tale. It was reported that Charles proposed to Diana because of the burden from his family to find a suitable bride. Some thought that the prince was still in love with Camilla Parker Bowles when he asked Diana to marry him. These factors resulted in an unhappy marriage. People always felt bad for Diana and what she had to go through but an unearthed report claims that Charles was called a ‘saint’ for putting up with Diana.

While being married to Prince Charles, Diana confessed to having bulimia and depression, blaming his remarks about her weight and affair with Camila as the causes. Royal watchers said that Diana was difficult at times just for the sake of being difficult. Royal commentator Angela Levin in 2018 biography Harry: Conversations with the Prince as reported by The Express claimed that Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip recognised that about Diana.

“Based at Highgrove, Charles was consumed with guilt that he had made Diana so unhappy and in doing so had also let down the queen, the Queen Mother, Prince Philip, his sons, and the British people,” Levin wrote. “He found a rare moment of solace in a letter he received from his normally critical father [who] wrote that he felt Charles had displayed the ‘fortitude of a saint’ by putting up with Diana.”

Prince Philip was surprised when he found out that Charles wanted to leave Diana. It was reported that Philip felt bad for Diana and wrote her letters to offer her help and save her marriage to his son. “If invited, I will always do my utmost to help you and Charles to the best of my ability,” one correspondence read. The Sun reported that there was a letter allegedly written by Philip revealing that he and the queen were surprised that Charles wanted to leave Diana for Camilla.

“Charles was silly to risk everything with Camilla for a man in his position,” Philip reportedly wrote to his then daughter-in-law. “We never dreamed he might feel like leaving you for her. I cannot imagine anyone in their right mind leaving you for Camilla. Such a prospect never even entered our heads.” Charles and Diana were asked to get a divorce after airing out their dirty laundry.

Charles had a televised interview about cheating on his wife and Diana had an explosive Panorama tell-all. The couple airing their dirty laundry to the public caused Queen Elizabeth to be fed up. After Diana’s bombshell interview in 1995, the queen sent a letter to Charles and Diana to get a divorce.

Charles responded that he did not intend to get a divorce while Diana took two months to respond. Eventually, she saw that there were no other options so she reluctantly agreed to it. In August 1996, their divorce was finalised, a year before Diana’s death. Charles married Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on April 9, 2005. /TISG