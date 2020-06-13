Spoilers leaked for tvN drama My Unfamiliar Family

- Advertisement -

Some spoilers ahead!

tvN’s Korean drama series My Unfamiliar Family recently dropped a teaser for the show about the relationship between the cast, Han Ye Ri, Kim Ji Suk and Shin Dong Wook.

The drama is about the ups and downs of relationships among strangers who are like family and vice versa. The three of them find themselves distancing away from their loved ones as they mature. As they face difficulties sharing their feelings to their loved ones, their secrets pile up. The drama also showed that life can bring you strangers who can bond with you with your deepest feelings and secret.

Han Ye Ri, Kim Ji Suk and Shin Dong Wook played Kim Eun Hee, Park Chan Hyuk and Im Gun Joo respectively. tvN unveiled new stills of the three on June 7, 2020. The trio unexpectedly bumped into one another. Kim Eun Hee appeared to be anxious being close to Im Gun Joo who abruptly emerged in front of her and confused her romantically. Park Chan Hyuk is aware of all that happened between Kim Eun Hee and Im Gun Joo and he observes them. Im appeared to be uneasy as he looked their way.

Spoiler ahead!

Kim Eun Hee split up with her lover four years ago and she avoided her close friend Park Chan Hyuk at the same time. Kim Eun Hee felt remorse over her choice and she reconciled her friendship with Park Chan Hyuk. However, she had a misunderstanding with her boss Im Gun Joo so Park Chan Hyuk helped her out.

The team behind the drama said that Kim Eun Hee is more thoughtful of others than herself and she will experience some changes. The bond between the trio is an interesting one to follow. There is also a twist that awaits the family. /TISG