President’s National Day message: Together, we can emerge as a stronger Singapore

Singapore — In a National Day message on Friday (Aug 7), President Halimah Yacob said that Singapore’s 55th birthday this year would have been a milestone and cause for a big celebration had it not been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

She noted that while some disruptions had impacted “all aspects of our lives from healthcare and economy, to our work arrangements and social activities”, the country’s progress as a nation over the years had been a strong buffer against this upheaval.

She said it had taken “all our strength and resources to mount an emergency response to this global challenge” but that the “pandemic is far from over”. She thanked frontline workers for their “relentless” work in stabilising the Covid-19 situation.

Madam Halimah added that she was “heartened by the way many Singaporeans have come together and mobilised resources to help one another during this difficult period”.

The President warned of the difficulties that lie ahead for companies, workers and families, and said that individual and collective efforts would be required to overcome these challenges. “We all need to look for ways to overcome the challenges individually and collectively.”

Madam Halimah, highlighting the National Day Parade theme, added that she was confident that, “together we can emerge as a stronger Singapore”.

Meanwhile, the people can celebrate National Day in the comfort of their homes as the events will be broadcast on Mediacorp’s platforms.

The programmes include a speech at 10 am by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, an NDP 2020 Morning Parade at 10.20 am, an NDP 2020 Evening Show at 7 pm featuring short films and performances by local artistes, and fireworks displays at 8.20 pm at 10 different locations islandwide. /TISG