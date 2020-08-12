Praise for Jamus Lim and WP for not forgetting to visit residents in private housing

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The Workers’ Party (WP) Sengkang GRC team represented by Jamus Lim was spotted conducting a house visit to residents living in private housing, receiving much praise from the online community.

On Monday (August 10), Associate Professor at the Essec Business School and MP-elect for the constituency, Mr Lim, took to Facebook to share his recent house visit with the residents at The Vales. “Although most of our regularly-scheduled house visits are to constituents living in HDB flats, we have not forgotten about residents living in private housing!” said Mr Lim. He noted that they try their very best to accommodate invitations despite access restrictions to condominiums which restrict their ability to have their usual style of outreach initiatives.

He thanked the team for organising the event. “We enjoyed an afternoon of conversation and feedback with residents at The Vales on National Day,” added Mr Lim. He also shared their appreciation to those who joined, noting their efforts of standing patiently in line in the humid afternoon heat and observing social distancing rules to boot. “You guys are the best, and we appreciate your support!”

Members from the online community commended Mr Lim and the team, saying this was what being an MP was all about. “Not asking some volunteers to do all your work, giving an excuse that you are busy with some national agenda,” commented Facebook user Meng Ng. “I really love how Dr Lim and team are being so proactive to try to reach out to all, if possible,” said a netizen. “Service given is regardless of those pro- or not pro-WP. That’s the true spirit of service leaders,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Others were relieved to finally see opposition MPs being given access to condominiums as this was restricted by management in the past. “Perhaps the alternative is to be invited by the residents themselves,” noted Facebook user Christopher Supramaniam. One of the organisers, Gordon Logan Toh, confirmed in a comment that the residents had a blast. Netizens also hoped the same could be done for other private condos in Sengkang.

Meanwhile, those residing in private estates wondered when they were going to meet their MP from the People’s Action Party.

Although most of our regularly-scheduled house visits are to constituents living in HDB flats, we have not forgotten… Posted by Jamus Lim on Sunday, 9 August 2020

Read related: